CDC adds six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Centers for Disease Control added six new symptoms to its COVID-19 list.

The new symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste and smell.

An infectious disease specialist at Penn State Health, Dr. Catherine Paules says it’s possible the additional symptoms could result in an increase of people wanting to get tested.

“We’ve actually had some patients that reported these symptoms sometimes in combination with the more common symptoms of cough and shortness of breath so we’ve been on the lookout for some of these symptoms for a while now,” Dr. Paules said.

She says to contact your health care provider if you’re experiencing symptoms to determine if a test is needed.