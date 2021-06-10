CDC awards largest investment to date to Pa. Department of Health

(WHTM) — The CDC has awarded the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Philadelphia Department of Health $35,985,971 to address COVID-19 related health disparities.

As part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, the funding seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial and freely associated state health department capacity and services. It is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, CDC director, said. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies — and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

The grants are intended to not only reduce COVID-19 related health disparities but also improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities.

The state, local and territorial health department receiving the grants can be found here.