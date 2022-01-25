CDC report compares omicron to previous COVID-19 surges, here’s what it found

(WHTM) — Omicron, the most recent predominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., is associated with soaring case counts but less severe infections. A CDC report released on Jan. 25 compared the omicron surge with previous COVID-19 spikes from last winter and the months when delta was predominant and found that while case numbers and emergency department visits are up, deaths and other disease severity indicators are down compared to those previous “high transmission periods.”

Specifically, the CDC report identified the following “high transmission periods”:

Last winter – Dec. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021

Delta predominance – July 15 to Oct. 31, 2021

Omicron predominance – Dec. 19, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022

According to the report, the highest daily seven-day moving average number of cases and emergency department visits were reported during the latest omicron wave. In contrast, the highest daily seven-day moving average number of deaths during the omicron surge was lower than during previous spikes.

During the omicron period, the maximum percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use for COVID-19 patients was higher than during both previous periods. The maximum percent of staffed inpatient beds in use for COVID patients during the omicron period was 20.6%, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than that of last winter and 7.2 percentage points higher than during the delta period, according to the report.

Intensive care unit (ICU) bed use did not increase like the percentage of inpatient bed use did, though. During the omicron wave, 30.4% of staffed ICU beds were being used for COVID-19 patients, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than last winter and only 1.2 percentage points higher than during the delta surge, according to the CDC report.

Additionally, the report states that among hospitalized COVID-19 patients in almost 200 hospitals in the U.S., the mean length of stay and percentages of patients who were admitted to an ICU, received invasive mechanical ventilation, and died while in the hospital were lower during the omicron period of study than during the earlier periods.

The CDC report attributes the apparent decrease in the severity of omicron in part to vaccinations and natural immunity developed after infections. Omicron’s decreased virulence also likely contributed to these changes, the report says.

High transmission period Number of people fully vaccinated Number of people who had received booster shots 2020-2021 winter 1.5 million Boosters not available Delta 178 million 1.6 million Omicron 207 million 78 million Data source: CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Jan. 25, 2022

Infectious disease experts Dr. Joseph Kontra from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Dr. John Goldman from UPMC said in a previous interview that even though disease tends to be less severe with omicron, a significant increase in cases still strains hospitals because there are simply more people contracting the virus. The CDC report also warns that “the average daily number of deaths remains substantial.”