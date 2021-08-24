CDC says to follow these COVID-19 health tips as students head back to school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As students, parents and school staff head back into the classroom, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is offering a number of health tips to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This return to school season is like no other. Schools must be prepared to protect children from COVID-19, while also addressing a wide array of other pandemic-related challenges returning students are facing,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH.

The CDC has offered specific guidance for K-12 schools and Colleges and Universities but some safety measures can apply to all:

Handwashing with soap and water can go a long way in defeating germs. The CDC recommends scrubbing with soap for at least 20 seconds, or about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice.

Getting required vaccines can also help protect children and teens. Making sure children get vaccinated is one of the most important things parents can do.

Mental health may often go overlooked, but is important to the learning process. CDC data shows that the pandemic has created significant stress and trauma among families. Schools can help promote student well-being by establishing safe and supportive school environments and referring students to appropriate mental and physical health services.

Lastly, the CDC says you should be taking COVID-19 seriously. “Students benefit from in-person learning” and safely returning to in-person instruction for the fall 2021 and Spring 2022 sessions is a priority, so do your part for a quicker return to normal.

The CDC says the bottom line is that healthy students are better learners, so following these health tips can lead students to another successful school year. For more information about the coronavirus and its impacts on the Midstate, click here.