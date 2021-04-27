CDC to release new guidance on outdoor mask wearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CDC is expected to release new guidance Tuesday, changing the rules for outdoor mask wearing.

With nearly 100-million Americans fully vaccinated, health officials say the risk of spreading COVID-19 outdoors is very low.

The announcement is expected to come from President Biden and will likely also feature points on vaccine hesitancy.

Many Americans are still holding off on getting their shots, especially the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine that is now back in use after an 11 day pause due to concerns about the risk of blood clots.

Health officials say that risk is extremely low and the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

But even when it comes to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there are problems with follow-throughs.

The CDC is reporting that more than five million people have missed their second dose within the recommended window.

But for those who are vaccinated, Tuesday’s announcement is expected to loosen the guidelines when it comes to enjoying time outdoors.

“We’ve learned a lot about the virus in the last year and recent research really shows a very small percentage of infections,” said Dr. Ryan Ribeira, assistant medical director, Stanford Hospital Emergency Dept. “Less than 10% happen outdoors.”

While we don’t know exactly what the change in mask wearing guidelines will look like, it will likely breakdown who the change applies to and give recommendations on things like social distancing while outdoors without a mask.