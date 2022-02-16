CDC: Vaccinated pregnant women transfer antibodies to babies

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many women who’ve been pregnant during the pandemic have worried if they should get the shots or not? Now there’s official data showing what happens when pregnant women get vaccinated against COVID.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows getting a COVID vaccine while you’re pregnant might help babies younger than six months old from being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Baby Everett is Audra Fry’s first child. She was nervous about whether or not to get a COVID-19 vaccine but ultimately decided to get the shot.

“I wanted to make sure that I was vaccinated to not only keep myself healthy, but ultimately my son so yeah, I feel good about,” Fry said.

There’s been data showing antibodies have been found in umbilical cord blood indicating they’ve transferred from to the developing infant, but until a CDC report released Tuesday, it hadn’t been clear whether the babies would be protected against COVID-19.

“This report found that mothers that received a two-dose primary series of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy reduced the risk of infant hospitalization with COVID-19 by 61%,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

And 84 percent of babies hospitalized with the virus were born to women who weren’t vaccinated during pregnancy.

“There is a lot of hesitancy that is there even for women who are not pregnant who are considering pregnancy because there’s a false narrative and a lot of misinformation that vaccination can cause infertility which is not true,” Dr. Chavone Momon-Nelson said.

Momon-Nelson is the chair of obstetrics and gynecology at UPMC Carlisle.

“Now we have a study that says being vaccinated may protect your child for the first six months against COVID-19 especially when we know that these babies can’t be vaccinated, you know, they’re not part of the population that is approved for vaccination at this time,” Momon-Nelson said.

She says only about 30% of pregnant women are vaccinated and that’s even lower in Central Pa.

“This study reassures all the benefits of why you want to get vaccinated and why pregnant women want to want to get vaccinated,” Momon-Nelson said. “Most importantly, if it’s not for themselves for their babies.”

She hopes others listen to the mounting evidence showing the vaccines are safe and will protect those who are not yet eligible to get the shots.

“I want to advocate for all mothers and even breastfeeding mothers, just that please get vaccinated to protect yourself and your babies,” Fry said.

The study used data from 483 infants in 20 children’s hospitals across 17 states from July 2021 through mid-January of this year.

The one baby who died in the study was born to a mother who was not vaccinated.