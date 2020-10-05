Central Dauphin School District reports Covid-19 positive ahead of board vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Dauphin School District has announced that a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and potentially exposed other faculty during a training session last Monday at West Hanover Elementary.

This arrives as the school board looked to vote on potentially returning to full in-person learning today. The vote is partially a result of complaining parents who believe the currently implemented hybrid model just isn’t cutting it.

The district says the staff member appeared asymptomatic at the training. Those who were potentially exposed will be quarantined for 14 days, the district says. Due to this, the Autistic Support classrooms at West Hanover Elementary will be required to work remotely from Oct. 6-13.

All other students will report for instruction as normally scheduled, the district says.

Contact tracing has already been initiated and other staff members have been notified. The district says that while other staff were in close contact, no students were nearby prior to them showing symptoms.

The district says common spaces and equipment used by the staff member are being cleaned and sanitized.

