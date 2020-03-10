City of Philadelphia announces first presumptive positive of coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The City of Philadelphia announced its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus case on Tuesday afternoon, WPVI reports.

Officials said the person is an adult resident of the city who is known to have exposure to previously confirmed cases of the virus.

“We have said that Philadelphia would see cases of the coronavirus, and now we have our first case in the city,” said Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. “We expect additional cases will be identified. We are continuing to work to identify cases, quarantine individuals who may have been exposed, and contain this virus. The most important thing you can do to help: if you are sick with fever or cough, stay home. If you think you should be tested, contact your doctor.”

Farley said the person is being treated at home and officials have started contacting others who came into contact with the individual.

City officials at first said this was a confirmed case of COVID-19, but later amended their statement to say the case was presumptive.

As of Monday night, five people were under investigation for the coronavirus in Philadelphia.

During a news conference on Tuesday, officials urged residents to avoid attending public gatherings of more than 5,000 people including sporting events and the upcoming Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We are not canceling these events…but we are recommending people not attend as spectators,” an official said.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has reported its first coronavirus death. The patient was a 69-year-old man from Bergen County with underlying health conditions.

Eight people were reported presumptive positive in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with one patient hospitalized in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Officials say this individual is a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia doctor who was working in King of Prussia, Pa.

The infected doctor may have exposed other people, including some children which prompted school closures on Monday.

—

Information WPVI