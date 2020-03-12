City of York declares disaster emergency amid coronavirus fears

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York has declared a disaster emergency. While there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in the Midstate, York’s mayor says he feels it could come in a matter of days.

“We have been all hands on deck for the past week-and-a-half. Monitoring and preparing for this moment,” Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

The declaration allows the city government to be more flexible with its staffing and reassignment of employees to where extra help might be needed. It also eases contact with outside health agencies to get more nurses and supplies.

“This declaration in no way shuts down the city of York. We are open for business. we are just taking precautions,” Helfrich said.

It also makes it easier for York City to receive state funding if needed.

“I’m sure that everyone is looking, as we heard the mayor say he has prepared this city at least to ask for help from the state when that time comes,” said Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York)

Day-to-day life for people living here – won’t change. but they do want people to act responsibly.

“I hope this declaration brings this public health conversation to every living room, restaurant, barbershop, and church in the city. Now is the time to take precautions to reduce the spread of coronavirus,” Helfrich said.

The declaration came minutes after the York St. Patricks Day parade was canceled — an event expected to bring thousands of people into downtown this weekend.

York College is also taking precautions by closing its campus until March 30.

Some municipalities are closing-down offices to foot-traffic, like West York Borough. York City Hall, however, will remain open.