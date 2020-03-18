Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania rise to over 130

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Health Department says the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is at 133 as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The outbreak has reached a level where keeping tally of cases will be increasingly strenuous for the state Health Department as numbers multiply.

“As this outbreak continues and testing increases, we are less able to specifically track all of these exposures,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Though there are no current cases of sustained community spread, Levine said she anticipates it to happen in the future. If that were to occur, the emphasis on social distancing becomes much more important in slowing the spread.

Below is a list of the counties impacted by coronavirus:

Allegheny: 11

Beaver: 2

​Berks: ​1

Bucks: 9

Chester: 9

Cumberland: 10

Delaware: 14

​Lackawanna: ​1

Lehigh: 1

Luzerne: 1

Monroe: 7

Montgomery: 42

Northampton: 1

Philadelphia: 17

Pike: 2

Washington: 2

Wayne: 1

​York: ​2

Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres also addressed how seniors should adjust amid the pandemic, being that they are the most vulnerable.

If seniors are concerned about their prescriptions, Torres said seniors don’t need to wait until 75% is used before seeking a refill. The state’s PACE program is making an exception to the program which normally requires using three-quarters of supply before asking for a refill.

He also urged seniors to stay at home because it’s the best way to protect themselves.

The state Health Department has also stopped keeping track of presumptive positives throughout the state.

There are at least two presumptive positives in the Midstate: one at Lancaster General Health and one who test positive at Lebanon VA Medical Center.