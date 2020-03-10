Congressman Perry addresses coronavirus concerns in the Midstate

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman Scott Perry led a panel discussion on Monday at Penn State Hershey Medical Center to allow municipal leaders and health professionals a chance to ask candid questions about coronavirus.

“They wanted to know everything from what are the symptoms to what would be the next step is you suspect you may have been exposed,” Perry said. “We covered a lot of ground.”

Health professionals are encouraging people with concerns to visit the CDC or Department of Health websites to get updated information.

Officials with Penn State Hershey Medical Center announced they will be able to test patients for coronavirus within the coming two or three weeks.

It will take one to two hours to receive results and all positive tests will be reported to the CDC.