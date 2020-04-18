Contamination at CDC likely cause of test delays

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Officials from the Food and Drug Administration are now explaining the lag in Coronavirus testing in the United States.

They tell CNN the problem was how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially manufactured the test.

The FDA says it sent an official to the Atlanta-based agency in February, when issues arose with the kits.

Working together, the FDA and CDC determined the design of the test was fine.

An FDA official said the CDC has appeared to violate its own manufacturing protocol and the tests had become contaminated.