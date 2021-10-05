Corning Inc. technology receives EPA Registration; proven to kill 99.9% of the COVID-19 virus

(WETM) – PPG’s COPPER ARMOR™ antimicrobial paint containing micro-powder manufactured by Corning Inc. capable of killing the virus that causes COVID-19 has received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration.

According to PPG, the Corning Guardiant® technology is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on the painted surface, including SARS-CoV-2, in two hours for up to five years.

PPG will begin selling the product in late 2021 through U.S. PPG PAINTS™ stores, independent retailers, and select home improvement stores. The product is intended for use in high-traffic areas such as health care, hospitality, office, and educational environments.

“Now more than ever, our customers are seeking multiple layers of protection from viruses and bacteria on the many surfaces they’re touching while navigating the ongoing pandemic,” said Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president. “PPG CopperArmor with Corning Guardiant technology is the first virus-killing paint in the U.S., and will provide an extra layer of protection on the walls that surround us where we live, work and learn.”

Dr. Joydeep Lahiri, division vice president and program director, Specialty Surfaces, for Corning Inc. told 18 News last year “we want to back to our normal lives, and Guardiant is one of those things that is part of an arsenal of things that we should try to implement.”

“We started development on Corning Guardiant several years ago with the belief that copper is the key to delivering a truly effective antimicrobial coating,” said Dr. Lahiri following the EPA’s announcement. “We’re excited about our partnership with PPG as well as its latest product offering – Copper Armor – which helps make antimicrobial surface technology more readily available to the public.”