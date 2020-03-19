Coronavirus: A Special Report

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Despite the devastation COVID-19 has caused, it has also brought out the best in communities. Highspire Diner is currently serving free bagged lunches to students home from school.

Chris Harmantzis is a co-owner of the diner. He is also an 8th-grade teacher in New York City whose school is closed, so he came home to help out his family's business.