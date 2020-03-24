Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

851 infected, 7 dead from coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Health has confirmed that there are 207 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 851 in 40 counties.

 All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 851 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 8,643 patients who have tested negative.

The department is reporting 7 deaths so far due to coronavirus


Governor Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania schools to close for another week through at least April 6. He has also issued a stay at home order for the hardest-hit counties.

They’re mostly in the eastern part of the state in the Philadelphia area with the exception of Allegheny and Monroe counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss