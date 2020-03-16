Coronavirus cases reach 76 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The total number of coronavirus related cases reached 76 Monday morning after the Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19.



Two cases are in Allegheny County, one in Bucks County; six in Montgomery County, two in Monroe County; and two in Philadelphia County.



The 13 new cases are being treated at home and at hospitals. As of Monday morning, 670 people have tested negative for coronavirus.



“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”



