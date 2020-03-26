1  of  17
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 25, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

A deal is reached on a rescue package to inject nearly two-trillion dollars into the country’s economy. We have details on what it means for Americans and other live updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

