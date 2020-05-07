Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,070 new cases, 3,416 dead to date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,070 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 7, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 52,915.

The department is also reporting the total dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19 as 3,416.

The Department of Health sent a press release to the media which includes the following information:

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 209,873 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

27% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,506 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,489 cases among employees, for a total of 11,995 at 514 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,355 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 3,437 of our total cases are in health care workers.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, May 6:

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: