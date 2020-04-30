Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,397 new cases, 2,292 dead to date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,397 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 30, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 45,763. The department is also reporting 2,292 total dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health sent a press release to the media which includes the following information:

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 175,602 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,112 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,032 cases among employees, for a total of 9,144 at 468 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,505 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

