Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 557 new cases, 1,218,975 total as of July 23, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Friday, July 23, there were 557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,218,975.

There are 347 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 75 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 – July 15 stood at 1.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 22, there was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,820 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

July 16 – July 22

County Positivity Rate Juniata 4.3% Adams 4.0% Cumberland 3.6% Lancaster 3.3% Dauphin 3.2% York 2.7% Perry 2.5% Lebanon 1.6% Franklin 1.4% Mifflin 1.2% Statewide average: 2.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 22, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 22, 62.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,495,999 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 23.

5,648,861 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rules and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

There are 164,609 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,867,834 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,158 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,609 cases among employees, for a total of 87,767 at 1,599 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,383 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 29,237 of total cases have been among health care workers.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: