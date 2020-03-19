Coronavirus numbers in Pennsylvania inch toward 200

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are now 185 cases of the coronavirus that have been reported in Pennsylvania.
According to the Department of Health, there are 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
So far in the Midstate, there is one case in Adams County, 11 cases in Cumberland County, two in Lancaster County, one in Lebanon County, and two in York County.
Montgomery County remains the hardest hit with 47 cases, followed by Philadelphia County with 33.
There have been 1,608 patients who have tested negative.
On Wednesday, the first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania was announced, which was an adult from Northampton County.