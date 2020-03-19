Live Now
Coronavirus numbers in Pennsylvania inch toward 200

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are now 185 cases of the coronavirus that have been reported in Pennsylvania.​

According to the Department of Health, there are 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.​

So far in the Midstate, there is one case in Adams County, 11 cases in Cumberland County, two in Lancaster County, one in Lebanon County, and two in York County.​

Montgomery County remains the hardest hit with 47 cases, followed by Philadelphia County with 33. ​

There have been 1,608 patients who have tested negative. ​

On Wednesday, the first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania was announced, which was an adult from Northampton County.​

