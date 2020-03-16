Coronavirus: What to know about the statewide shutdown

*This will be continually updated as more information become available*

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There has been significant confusion around coronavirus: How it spreads? How many people have it? Who is at risk? What businesses will be closed? This is our best effort to allay some of the bewilderment COVID-19 has sparked.

How many cases are there in the state?

There are currently 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania at the time of this being written; there are also 670 who have tested negative. Counties that have cases include:

​Allegheny: ​5

Bucks: 5

​Chester: 2

​Cumberland: 5

Delaware: 7

​Lehigh: ​1

​Luzerne: 1

Monroe: 8

Montgomery: 30

Northampton: 1

Philadelphia: 8

Pike: 1

Wayne: 1

Washington: 1

How many in the country? How fatal is it?

There are a total of 3,487 cases at the time of this being written and 68 people have died from COVID-19, according to the CDC. (This covers the continental U.S., Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands)

How does it spread?

The CDC says that COVID-19 spreads mainly from person-to-person contact and typically through ‘respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.’

Asymptomatic?

The CDC says people can spread the virus before displaying symptoms. There have been reports of this occurring though it is not the main way the disease has been spread.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

How easily is it spread?

The CDC says COVID-19 has been spreading easily and sustainably in communities.

Surfaces?

Since the virus is spread through droplets, surfaces touched by someone who is infected has the potential to carry it as well.

Please wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and disinfect surfaces when you can.

Who is at risk?

The CDC says older adults and people who have heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease are at higher risk from the virus.

What is closed?

Governor Tom Wolf has asked that all non-essential businesses be closed at 12 a.m. Tuesday: community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre, and spin facilities; hair salons, nail salons, and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; bars; state liquor stores; racing operations; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls, except for pharmacies or other health care facilities within retail operations.

What is essential?

Trash collection, grocery stores, banks, gas stations, big box stores, pharmacies, and hardware stores, or stores that sell a range of consumer goods.

To be clear, the governor has not ordered a mandatory closure but is asking for cooperation from businesses in order to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We expect compliance to protect customers, customers, employees, and the community,” The governor’s office said in a statement.

Are schools closed?

Yes, Wolf ordered the closure of all K-12 Pennsylvania schools.

Colleges?

Many universities and colleges have taken independent measures to host classes online and close campus for a minimum of two weeks. Please refer to your specific university on details regarding its adjustments to COVID-19.