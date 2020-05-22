12 more counties moved to yellow phase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As of midnight, 12 more counties have moved to the yellow phase of reopening.

There are still restrictions in place but the stay-at-home order is lifted in yellow phase counties, and gatherings can reach a maximum of 25 people.

In the Midstate, the new yellow phase counties include Adams, Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, and York.

Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne are among the other counties reopened.