12 more counties moved to yellow phase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As of midnight, 12 more counties have moved to the yellow phase of reopening.
There are still restrictions in place but the stay-at-home order is lifted in yellow phase counties, and gatherings can reach a maximum of 25 people.
In the Midstate, the new yellow phase counties include Adams, Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, and York.
Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne are among the other counties reopened.
Many find this as a sign of hope. There are 49 counties in the yellow phase now out of a total of 67 in the state. The governor is expected to announce more counties moving out of red later this afternoon.
While in yellow, in-person work can resume as long as there is proper sanitation and social distancing, though companies are encouraged to have people work remotely when possible. In-person retail will be permitted but curbside and delivery are still preferred. Child care facilities can also reopen.
Gyms and salons will remain closed, and restaurants and bars are still limited to take out and delivery.
This all comes after weeks of debate about when counties should reopen. Some say the governor acted too slowly, while he insists he’s been using data-driven methods meant to keep Pennsylvanians safe.
The state says if coronavirus starts to rapidly spread again, restrictions could be reimposed.
The governor says some parts of the state may be ready to move to green. He’s expected to detail the criteria necessary to move to green along with an announcement of more yellow phase counties.