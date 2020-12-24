61 Pa. restaurants close in violation of Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state health department is ordering 61 restaurants across Pennsylvania to stop indoor dining immediately.

Health inspectors say they were defying COVID-19 mitigation orders that were set in place by Governor Tom Wolf on December 12, 2020, lasting until January 4, 2021.

The Department of Agriculture issued 180 written warnings to restaurants reported to be violating the temporary dine-in prohibition. Of those 180 warnings, 61 restaurants were closed by order after they were confirmed to be open for dine-in service and refused to comply with the order.

17 of the 61 restaurants cited are in the Midstate. They can still operate with take-out and delivery services.

The limited-time mitigation order includes:

  • All in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events are prohibited.
  • Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales are permitted and may continue, subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law, or this or any other order issued by the Secretary of Health or by the governor.

“If the restaurant continues to operate in any manner following closure order, the restaurant will be referred to the Department of Health for further legal action, including an action in Commonwealth Court to enjoin the continued operation of the restaurant in violation of the temporary order,” stated the Department of Agriculture in a press release.

A list of the Pennsylvania closures can be found below:

DateNameAddressCityCounty
12/17/2020Rt. 220 Diner4292 Business US 220BedfordBedford
12/17/2020Mike’s Place8301 Clear Ridge RDClearvilleBedford
12/21/2020Mandy Jo’s Country Corral126 Raystown RDEverettBedford
12/21/2020Marteen’s Family Restaurant2 W Main StEverettBedford
12/16/2020Deluxe Restaurant2295 Lancaster PikeShillingtonBerks
12/17/2020Westy Bar & Grill279 W State STHamburgBerks
12/16/2020Frank’s Pizza2550 Perkiomen AveReadingBerks
12/16/2020Juke Box Café535 S READING AVEBoyerstownBerks
12/18/2020Seasons Café15 Village Center DRReadingBerks
12/16/2020Mad Dogs Kutztown100 Constitution BLVDKutztownBerks
12/16/2020Quality Shoppe45 CONSTITUTION BLVD KutztownBerks
12/18/2020Cloud 9 Café84 Commerce DRReadingBerks
12/16/2020Letterman’s Diner242 W Main STKutztownBerks
12/16/2020Oley Turnpike Dairy Diner6213 Oley Turnpike RdOleyBerks
12/18/2020NICOLETTA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT1700 8TH AVE AltoonaBlair
12/21/2020Bella Italia Restaurant328 S Logan BlvdAltoonaBlair
12/17/2020Hot Dog House 45 WILLOWBANK STBellefonteCentre
12/18/2020Fun Central14399 Clearfield-Shawville HwyClearfieldClearfield
12/18/2020RC’s Bar & Grill4547 Red Rock RdBentonColumbia
12/17/2020Gianna’s Traditional Pizza1187 Perry HwyMeadvilleCrawford
12/17/2020Dutch Oven110 Liberty StJamestownCrawford
12/18/2020Dad’s garage Grill & Burger245 E Main St RearMechanicsburgCumberland
12/16/2020230 Café398 Second StHighspireDauphin
12/21/2020Denny’s Lennies3828 Peter’s Mountain RDHalifaxDauphin
12/21/2020Villa Schiano4900 State Route 209ElizabethvilleDauphin
12/18/2020Tony’s Pizzeria & Restaurant185 S. Second STHighspireDauphin
12/18/2020Keystone Family Restaurant10530 Buchanan Trail EastWaynesboroFranklin
12/18/2020Mountain Shadows Rest14954 Buchanan TRL EBlue Ride SummitFranklin
12/18/2020Crouse’s Restaurant9636 ROUTE 422 Hwy W SheloctaIndiana
12/18/2020DOB-BROS COUNTRY KITCHEN 3427 STATE ROUTE 156 SPRING CHURCHIndiana
12/18/2020CROUSE’S CAFE 660 Philadelphia StIndianaIndiana
12/17/2020Thompsontown Corner Deli217 E Main STThompsontownJuniata
12/21/2020Brickerville House2 28th Division HwyBrickervilleLancaster
12/21/2020Hometown Kitchen18 Furnace RDQuarryvilleLancaster
12/16/2020Olde Hickory Grill709 Olde Hickory RdLancasterLancaster
12/21/2020NEW HOLLAND COFFEE COMPANY 2832 W Main StNew HollandLancaster
12/21/2020Park City Diner884 Plaza PkwyLancasterLancaster
12/21/2020Quarryville Family Restaurant134 E State ST QuarryvilleQuarryvilleLancaster
12/21/2020Yogurt Works108 N Reading RDEphrataLancaster
12/16/2020Country Fare Restaurant498 E Lincoln AveMyserstownLebanon
12/16/2020Mad Dogs Hot Dog Macungie14 N Poplar STMacungieLehigh
12/18/2020Riley’s Restaurant & Pub4505 Main ST Egypt-WhitehallLehigh
12/17/2020Greenville Junction, The36 Hadley RDGreenvilleMercer
12/17/2020County Line Café3806 Perry HighwayHadleyMercer
12/18/2020Bing’s Diner101 S Walnut STBurnhamMifflin
12/21/2020Muller’s Family Restaurant5138 Milford RD RTE 209 EastEast StroudsburgMonroe
12/21/2020Hickory Valley Farm Restaurant2185 RT 611SwiftwaterMonroe
12/18/2020American Lobster1420 Jacobsburg RDWind GapNorthhampton
12/17/2020Fat Boys Summit Diner791 N Center AveSomersetSomerset
12/18/2020The Blue Collar Tavern2862 Route 38EmlentonVenango
12/18/2020Angelo’s Family Restaurant2109 N Franklin DRWashingtonWashington
12/17/2020SHARKY’S CAFESharky’s Plaza 30LatrobeWestmoreland
12/18/2020Mamma’s Pizza R&A5 York STWellsvilleYork

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website. The data will be updated weekly with data from the previous week. 

