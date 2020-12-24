61 Pa. restaurants close in violation of Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state health department is ordering 61 restaurants across Pennsylvania to stop indoor dining immediately.
Health inspectors say they were defying COVID-19 mitigation orders that were set in place by Governor Tom Wolf on December 12, 2020, lasting until January 4, 2021.
The Department of Agriculture issued 180 written warnings to restaurants reported to be violating the temporary dine-in prohibition. Of those 180 warnings, 61 restaurants were closed by order after they were confirmed to be open for dine-in service and refused to comply with the order.
17 of the 61 restaurants cited are in the Midstate. They can still operate with take-out and delivery services.
The limited-time mitigation order includes:
- All in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events are prohibited.
- Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales are permitted and may continue, subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law, or this or any other order issued by the Secretary of Health or by the governor.
“If the restaurant continues to operate in any manner following closure order, the restaurant will be referred to the Department of Health for further legal action, including an action in Commonwealth Court to enjoin the continued operation of the restaurant in violation of the temporary order,” stated the Department of Agriculture in a press release.
A list of the Pennsylvania closures can be found below:
|Date
|Name
|Address
|City
|County
|12/17/2020
|Rt. 220 Diner
|4292 Business US 220
|Bedford
|Bedford
|12/17/2020
|Mike’s Place
|8301 Clear Ridge RD
|Clearville
|Bedford
|12/21/2020
|Mandy Jo’s Country Corral
|126 Raystown RD
|Everett
|Bedford
|12/21/2020
|Marteen’s Family Restaurant
|2 W Main St
|Everett
|Bedford
|12/16/2020
|Deluxe Restaurant
|2295 Lancaster Pike
|Shillington
|Berks
|12/17/2020
|Westy Bar & Grill
|279 W State ST
|Hamburg
|Berks
|12/16/2020
|Frank’s Pizza
|2550 Perkiomen Ave
|Reading
|Berks
|12/16/2020
|Juke Box Café
|535 S READING AVE
|Boyerstown
|Berks
|12/18/2020
|Seasons Café
|15 Village Center DR
|Reading
|Berks
|12/16/2020
|Mad Dogs Kutztown
|100 Constitution BLVD
|Kutztown
|Berks
|12/16/2020
|Quality Shoppe
|45 CONSTITUTION BLVD
|Kutztown
|Berks
|12/18/2020
|Cloud 9 Café
|84 Commerce DR
|Reading
|Berks
|12/16/2020
|Letterman’s Diner
|242 W Main ST
|Kutztown
|Berks
|12/16/2020
|Oley Turnpike Dairy Diner
|6213 Oley Turnpike Rd
|Oley
|Berks
|12/18/2020
|NICOLETTA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
|1700 8TH AVE
|Altoona
|Blair
|12/21/2020
|Bella Italia Restaurant
|328 S Logan Blvd
|Altoona
|Blair
|12/17/2020
|Hot Dog House
|45 WILLOWBANK ST
|Bellefonte
|Centre
|12/18/2020
|Fun Central
|14399 Clearfield-Shawville Hwy
|Clearfield
|Clearfield
|12/18/2020
|RC’s Bar & Grill
|4547 Red Rock Rd
|Benton
|Columbia
|12/17/2020
|Gianna’s Traditional Pizza
|1187 Perry Hwy
|Meadville
|Crawford
|12/17/2020
|Dutch Oven
|110 Liberty St
|Jamestown
|Crawford
|12/18/2020
|Dad’s garage Grill & Burger
|245 E Main St Rear
|Mechanicsburg
|Cumberland
|12/16/2020
|230 Café
|398 Second St
|Highspire
|Dauphin
|12/21/2020
|Denny’s Lennies
|3828 Peter’s Mountain RD
|Halifax
|Dauphin
|12/21/2020
|Villa Schiano
|4900 State Route 209
|Elizabethville
|Dauphin
|12/18/2020
|Tony’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
|185 S. Second ST
|Highspire
|Dauphin
|12/18/2020
|Keystone Family Restaurant
|10530 Buchanan Trail East
|Waynesboro
|Franklin
|12/18/2020
|Mountain Shadows Rest
|14954 Buchanan TRL E
|Blue Ride Summit
|Franklin
|12/18/2020
|Crouse’s Restaurant
|9636 ROUTE 422 Hwy W
|Shelocta
|Indiana
|12/18/2020
|DOB-BROS COUNTRY KITCHEN
|3427 STATE ROUTE 156
|SPRING CHURCH
|Indiana
|12/18/2020
|CROUSE’S CAFE
|660 Philadelphia St
|Indiana
|Indiana
|12/17/2020
|Thompsontown Corner Deli
|217 E Main ST
|Thompsontown
|Juniata
|12/21/2020
|Brickerville House
|2 28th Division Hwy
|Brickerville
|Lancaster
|12/21/2020
|Hometown Kitchen
|18 Furnace RD
|Quarryville
|Lancaster
|12/16/2020
|Olde Hickory Grill
|709 Olde Hickory Rd
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|12/21/2020
|NEW HOLLAND COFFEE COMPANY 2
|832 W Main St
|New Holland
|Lancaster
|12/21/2020
|Park City Diner
|884 Plaza Pkwy
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|12/21/2020
|Quarryville Family Restaurant
|134 E State ST Quarryville
|Quarryville
|Lancaster
|12/21/2020
|Yogurt Works
|108 N Reading RD
|Ephrata
|Lancaster
|12/16/2020
|Country Fare Restaurant
|498 E Lincoln Ave
|Myserstown
|Lebanon
|12/16/2020
|Mad Dogs Hot Dog Macungie
|14 N Poplar ST
|Macungie
|Lehigh
|12/18/2020
|Riley’s Restaurant & Pub
|4505 Main ST
|Egypt-Whitehall
|Lehigh
|12/17/2020
|Greenville Junction, The
|36 Hadley RD
|Greenville
|Mercer
|12/17/2020
|County Line Café
|3806 Perry Highway
|Hadley
|Mercer
|12/18/2020
|Bing’s Diner
|101 S Walnut ST
|Burnham
|Mifflin
|12/21/2020
|Muller’s Family Restaurant
|5138 Milford RD RTE 209 East
|East Stroudsburg
|Monroe
|12/21/2020
|Hickory Valley Farm Restaurant
|2185 RT 611
|Swiftwater
|Monroe
|12/18/2020
|American Lobster
|1420 Jacobsburg RD
|Wind Gap
|Northhampton
|12/17/2020
|Fat Boys Summit Diner
|791 N Center Ave
|Somerset
|Somerset
|12/18/2020
|The Blue Collar Tavern
|2862 Route 38
|Emlenton
|Venango
|12/18/2020
|Angelo’s Family Restaurant
|2109 N Franklin DR
|Washington
|Washington
|12/17/2020
|SHARKY’S CAFE
|Sharky’s Plaza 30
|Latrobe
|Westmoreland
|12/18/2020
|Mamma’s Pizza R&A
|5 York ST
|Wellsville
|York
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website. The data will be updated weekly with data from the previous week.
