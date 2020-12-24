61 Pa. restaurants close in violation of Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state health department is ordering 61 restaurants across Pennsylvania to stop indoor dining immediately.

Health inspectors say they were defying COVID-19 mitigation orders that were set in place by Governor Tom Wolf on December 12, 2020, lasting until January 4, 2021.

The Department of Agriculture issued 180 written warnings to restaurants reported to be violating the temporary dine-in prohibition. Of those 180 warnings, 61 restaurants were closed by order after they were confirmed to be open for dine-in service and refused to comply with the order.

17 of the 61 restaurants cited are in the Midstate. They can still operate with take-out and delivery services.

The limited-time mitigation order includes:

All in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events are prohibited.

Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales are permitted and may continue, subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law, or this or any other order issued by the Secretary of Health or by the governor.

“If the restaurant continues to operate in any manner following closure order, the restaurant will be referred to the Department of Health for further legal action, including an action in Commonwealth Court to enjoin the continued operation of the restaurant in violation of the temporary order,” stated the Department of Agriculture in a press release.

A list of the Pennsylvania closures can be found below:

Date Name Address City County 12/17/2020 Rt. 220 Diner 4292 Business US 220 Bedford Bedford 12/17/2020 Mike’s Place 8301 Clear Ridge RD Clearville Bedford 12/21/2020 Mandy Jo’s Country Corral 126 Raystown RD Everett Bedford 12/21/2020 Marteen’s Family Restaurant 2 W Main St Everett Bedford 12/16/2020 Deluxe Restaurant 2295 Lancaster Pike Shillington Berks 12/17/2020 Westy Bar & Grill 279 W State ST Hamburg Berks 12/16/2020 Frank’s Pizza 2550 Perkiomen Ave Reading Berks 12/16/2020 Juke Box Café 535 S READING AVE Boyerstown Berks 12/18/2020 Seasons Café 15 Village Center DR Reading Berks 12/16/2020 Mad Dogs Kutztown 100 Constitution BLVD Kutztown Berks 12/16/2020 Quality Shoppe 45 CONSTITUTION BLVD Kutztown Berks 12/18/2020 Cloud 9 Café 84 Commerce DR Reading Berks 12/16/2020 Letterman’s Diner 242 W Main ST Kutztown Berks 12/16/2020 Oley Turnpike Dairy Diner 6213 Oley Turnpike Rd Oley Berks 12/18/2020 NICOLETTA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT 1700 8TH AVE Altoona Blair 12/21/2020 Bella Italia Restaurant 328 S Logan Blvd Altoona Blair 12/17/2020 Hot Dog House 45 WILLOWBANK ST Bellefonte Centre 12/18/2020 Fun Central 14399 Clearfield-Shawville Hwy Clearfield Clearfield 12/18/2020 RC’s Bar & Grill 4547 Red Rock Rd Benton Columbia 12/17/2020 Gianna’s Traditional Pizza 1187 Perry Hwy Meadville Crawford 12/17/2020 Dutch Oven 110 Liberty St Jamestown Crawford 12/18/2020 Dad’s garage Grill & Burger 245 E Main St Rear Mechanicsburg Cumberland 12/16/2020 230 Café 398 Second St Highspire Dauphin 12/21/2020 Denny’s Lennies 3828 Peter’s Mountain RD Halifax Dauphin 12/21/2020 Villa Schiano 4900 State Route 209 Elizabethville Dauphin 12/18/2020 Tony’s Pizzeria & Restaurant 185 S. Second ST Highspire Dauphin 12/18/2020 Keystone Family Restaurant 10530 Buchanan Trail East Waynesboro Franklin 12/18/2020 Mountain Shadows Rest 14954 Buchanan TRL E Blue Ride Summit Franklin 12/18/2020 Crouse’s Restaurant 9636 ROUTE 422 Hwy W Shelocta Indiana 12/18/2020 DOB-BROS COUNTRY KITCHEN 3427 STATE ROUTE 156 SPRING CHURCH Indiana 12/18/2020 CROUSE’S CAFE 660 Philadelphia St Indiana Indiana 12/17/2020 Thompsontown Corner Deli 217 E Main ST Thompsontown Juniata 12/21/2020 Brickerville House 2 28th Division Hwy Brickerville Lancaster 12/21/2020 Hometown Kitchen 18 Furnace RD Quarryville Lancaster 12/16/2020 Olde Hickory Grill 709 Olde Hickory Rd Lancaster Lancaster 12/21/2020 NEW HOLLAND COFFEE COMPANY 2 832 W Main St New Holland Lancaster 12/21/2020 Park City Diner 884 Plaza Pkwy Lancaster Lancaster 12/21/2020 Quarryville Family Restaurant 134 E State ST Quarryville Quarryville Lancaster 12/21/2020 Yogurt Works 108 N Reading RD Ephrata Lancaster 12/16/2020 Country Fare Restaurant 498 E Lincoln Ave Myserstown Lebanon 12/16/2020 Mad Dogs Hot Dog Macungie 14 N Poplar ST Macungie Lehigh 12/18/2020 Riley’s Restaurant & Pub 4505 Main ST Egypt-Whitehall Lehigh 12/17/2020 Greenville Junction, The 36 Hadley RD Greenville Mercer 12/17/2020 County Line Café 3806 Perry Highway Hadley Mercer 12/18/2020 Bing’s Diner 101 S Walnut ST Burnham Mifflin 12/21/2020 Muller’s Family Restaurant 5138 Milford RD RTE 209 East East Stroudsburg Monroe 12/21/2020 Hickory Valley Farm Restaurant 2185 RT 611 Swiftwater Monroe 12/18/2020 American Lobster 1420 Jacobsburg RD Wind Gap Northhampton 12/17/2020 Fat Boys Summit Diner 791 N Center Ave Somerset Somerset 12/18/2020 The Blue Collar Tavern 2862 Route 38 Emlenton Venango 12/18/2020 Angelo’s Family Restaurant 2109 N Franklin DR Washington Washington 12/17/2020 SHARKY’S CAFE Sharky’s Plaza 30 Latrobe Westmoreland 12/18/2020 Mamma’s Pizza R&A 5 York ST Wellsville York

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website. The data will be updated weekly with data from the previous week.