87-year-old celebrates birthday after surviving COVID-19 on ventilator

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Nothing short of a miracle, that’s how a Midstate man’s family is describing his recovery from COVID-19.

Paul Garman was at UPMC Carlisle for more than a month, 11 days on a ventilator, and Friday he came home from the hospital for the first time.

“The doctors did say that he was the first person at Carlisle who was released who had been on a ventilator,” said Garman’s daughter Karen Neidigh.

There are several signs outside Garman’s home, welcoming him home, saying how much he was missed. It was hard for his family not to worry, considering his age and pre-existing conditions.

“Has lung issues for quite a few years, COPD. He’s had congestive heart failure,” said Neidigh.

“I thought they treated me really good. I had no feelings bad. I didn’t feel ill. I just thought, they’ve got me in here for no reason,” said Garman.

“He’s a farmer and a fighter,” said Neidigh.

And that fighter’s sense of humor never went away.

“I don’t think I’m going to do a marathon or anything,” said Garman.

Instead, he’ll celebrate Wednesday.

“Well it’s my 87th birthday,” said Garman.

And his wife of 64 years said the support from family and friends has made all the difference.

“It feels good to come back home, there ain’t no doubt about that,” said Garman.