A birthday party for a dying COVID-19 patient: Midstate hospital “bursting at the seams”

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital is out of ICU beds. And what’s remarkable about that is that it’s not remarkable.

“It is everywhere. Every hospital across the country is experiencing what we’re experiencing,” Tiffany Boozel, the hospital’s nursing operations manager, said Thursday.

A front-line doctor (Dr. Benjamin Silverman, a critical care pulmonologist) and two front-line nurses (Boozel and Nicki McKnight, who treats COVID-19 patients) spoke with ABC27, begging the public to take the pandemic as seriously as possible.

All three told stories of being present — and more than just present — for the last moments of the lives of patients whose relatives weren’t allowed to be with them.

“I had a patient who was otherwise healthy, not old, who was so short of breath as we were putting him on life support, that he was telling me what he wanted me to tell his loved ones,” Silverman said.

“We recently had a patient that we knew was not going to make it home from this hospital,” Boozel said. “And it was their birthday. Nursing staff went and bought cupcakes for that person and had a birthday party for that person.” The patient subsequently died, she said.

“A lot of people aren’t making it home, so we’re doing what we can to communicate with their families via iPad,” McKnight added.

Silverman said the hospital, like others — particularly other rural hospitals — is “bursting at the seams.” Its intensive care unit is full, he said, requiring some patients who should be in the ICU to be treated elsewhere.

“So my ask of the community is: stay home,” Silverman said. “Do not get together with anyone other than your very immediate family. So if you don’t live with your grandparents, aunts, uncles, brother or sister, don’t go visit them.”