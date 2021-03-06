‘A brighter future is on the horizon’ says Gov. Wolf one year after Pennsylvania’s first positive COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, March 6 marks exactly one year since Pennsylvania had its first presumed positive COVID-19 cases, and to honor the loss of the more than 24,000 Pennsylvanians to the pandemic over the past year, Governor Tom Wolf had shared an important message.

“It’s been a hard year, one full of unimaginable loss and broken dreams,” said Wolf. “We lost far too many friends, far too many neighbors and far too many loved ones.”

Wolf also thanked Pennsylvanians for caring for one another and taking the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“I am so proud how Pennsylvanians have worked together to make it through the unthinkable,” Wold added. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel as vaccine production and distribution increases.“

To date, there have been 944,196 total positive cases reported and 868,149 Pennsylvanians have been fully-vaccinated.

As positive cases continue to decline and vaccines continue to be distributed, Gov. Wolf says things are getting better every day and the end is near.

This is a marathon, the Pa. governor said. You wouldn’t sprint in the last mile — the same rules apply here. Keep up those mitigation efforts.

“A brighter future is on the horizon,” Wolf added.