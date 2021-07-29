Pa. Health Dept. to talk vaccines after dismissing new mask mandates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam is set to provide an update on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania. The conference comes as coronavirus cases climb across the Midstate and vaccination rates continue to fall.

On Wednesday, Adams County was reported to have the highest rate of COVID-19 transmission of any county in the Midstate. CDC data indicated the county was categorized as having a ‘substantial’ spread of COVID.

The rating means residents in that area should follow the updated CDC masking recommendations which took effect.

More than 60% of people over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, but leaders want that number to be much higher. large scale covid vaccination clinics have closed so the state has been focusing on opening smaller clinics in rural areas and under-served communities.

Acting Secretary Beam will be joined by Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. abc27 News will stream the conference in the player above at 2 p.m.

