Additional mitigation measures in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Additional mitigation measures are being taken in Allegheny County to further stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the county.

Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced a new order that calls for a one-week closure of bars, restaurants, and casinos and the cancellation of all activities or events over 25 people for that same one-week time period. Food establishments may still offer take-out and delivery during that time period.

In addition to the order, Dr. Bogen also recommended a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents of the county. While not part of the order, limiting travel to necessities and other mitigation measures is intended to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our county.

“I know that people were angry and frustrated with recent developments including the surge in cases, the prior order and recommendations, as well as the state mask order,” said Bogen. “I also realize that this newest order won’t make any of that better but as Health Department Director, I am charged with protecting, promoting, and preserving the health and well-being of all county residents, particularly the most vulnerable. This is not a decision that I’ve made lightly but I believe it’s necessary based on the new cases in the county and the community spread that is occurring.”

Nate Wardle, Press Secretary, State Health Department said, “We don’t intend at this time to return to the phased mitigation efforts, although localized actions may be needed in some areas, as has occurred in Allegheny County. We need people to take the personal mitigation efforts seriously. Wear a mask, social distance and frequently wash their hands.”

The department continues to track and investigate all cases of COVID-19 and reminds residents to stay safe.

