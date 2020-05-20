American Health Care Association: Over $22 million to test all nursing home residents, staff members in Pa. for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to data collected by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, it would cost over $22 million to test every nursing home resident and staff member for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

The American Health Care Association says regular testing of nursing home residents and staff is unsustainable without federal and state funding.

In Pennsylvania alone, there are 695 nursing facilities, 75,847 residents in the facilities, and 72,350 staff members adding up to $22,229,550 to test everyone. Nationwide there are 15,429 nursing facilities, and data shows it would cost $440 million to test every nursing home resident and staff once.

This data does not include the cost to test residents and staff at assisted living and other long term care facilities.

The CDC’s recent recommendation to test all nursing home staff weekly would cost more than $1 billion every month.

“For months now, we have been advocating for expanded and priority testing in nursing homes to protect our residents and caregivers, but this is a significant undertaking and cost for nursing homes to shoulder on their own. That’s why we have asked HHS to grant our request for a $10 billion emergency relief to help fund expedited testing and the additional staffing needed to respond to this unprecedented health crisis,” said Mark Parkinson, President, and CEO of American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living.

The American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living are suggesting a formula for the requested $10 billion funds. They say over the next four months, payments should be based on the size of the facility and whether it has COVID-19 positive residents.

The association said as quickly as possible, an initial payment should be made to every facility based on its size in the following amount:

50 and under licensed beds——————–$50,000

Between 51 and 100 beds———————-$100,000

Between 101 and 200 beds——————–$150,000

Over 200 beds—————————————$200,000

The American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living said to The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency:

A facility with COVID-19 positive residents would also receive an additional payment in

the same amount as reflected above, to target buildings with an outbreak of any size.

With all nursing homes now required to submit this data to CDC on a weekly basis, it

allows for identification of these facilities more readily. Of the 15,000 Skilled Nursing Facilities in the U.S., the average initial payment would be around $120,000 for a total of $1.8 billion. Of those, roughly 5,000 have COVID-19 positive residents today, so the cost of the additional payment would be $600 million. A $10 billion fund would allow these payments to continue for three to four months. While there is likely a more targeted way to distribute funds, we need help immediately.

We encourage HHS to use this formula, or another simple one, and then perhaps,

consider a more targeted approach after the first month. We respectfully request that HHS and FEMA provide this urgent request for funding and additional supplies to help the long term care profession during this unprecedented public health crisis to protect our beloved residents and heroic caregivers. What we need now is to rally around nursing homes and assisted living communities the same way the public health sector has around hospitals.

A full state by state breakdown of nursing facilities and costs is listed below:

