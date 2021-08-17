Artist requires vaccination proof, set to perform in Harrisburg University’s summer concert series

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A country music artist is making waves here in the Midstate. Just a week and a half before he’s set to perform in Harrisburg University’s summer concert series, Jason Isbell says he will not perform at any venue unless fans show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Jason Isbell and the 400 unit concert is scheduled for Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park a week from Saturday on August 28th. We reached out to Harrisburg University about their plans regarding proof of COVID vaccination status at the concert. They denied an interview but said they’re working on a press release soon with information.

An August 9th tweet from Isbell reads, “we’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play.” So, will Harrisburg University play ball or will Isbell not play? The university isn’t saying just yet.

Maroon 5 meanwhile is requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend its concerts in some cities. Anyone in the crowd near the front of the stage must be fully vaccinated, which means kids under 12 are not allowed. Right now, this policy is not in effect for the band’s September show at Hersheypark stadium.

As for Harrisburg’s Zembo Shrine, which plans to host events next month, it says it will follow CDC and local guidelines.

“We will do everything in our power to not only comply with the guidelines but also to protect the people who are here. We certainly will not invoke on anyone’s civil liberties and that sort of thing. That is not our role,” said Scott Burford, Potentate Zembo Shrine.

While some states and cities have developed mobile apps and other digital ways to prove your vaccination status, Pennsylvania says it has nothing like that in the works.