Asymptomatic inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Dauphin County Prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Dauphin County Prison.

Across the state, other prisons and nursing homes are wondering if they should do population-based testing too.

Dauphin County has been testing symptomatic inmates for COVID-19 since March. All have come back negative until this week.

As it turns out, the only people who tested positive were asymptomatic.

More than a thousand people were tested Wednesday and Thursday at the Dauphin County Prison, including all 760 inmates.

Results came back positive for five employees and eight inmates.

“I think you have to remember that they’ve had masks on the inmates and the staff for two months now and that’s obviously been effective,” said John Hargreaves, director of volunteer services with the Pennsylvania Prison Society.

Inmates who tested positive were immediately placed in an isolation unit and anyone who had contact with them was placed into quarantine units.

“Because they’ve reduced the inmates by about 20 percent, they have room to do this. So that’s good planning also,” Hargreaves said.

Hargreaves says Dauphin County has been prepared and transparent.

Friday, Dr. Rachel Levine called it an “interesting” way of doing testing.

“It certainly will diagnose those that are asymptomatic, but it doesn’t mean that if you get tested today and you’re negative that you’re negative tomorrow,” Levine said. “So I think in the future we might consider those types of more population-based testings.”

However, that would require a lot more tests than the state currently has. It’s been a point of contention for nursing homes.

“I’m afraid the prisons are right behind the nursing homes. Now they’re close contact, they don’t have a lot of movement. They’re going to be with people they’re around all the time,” Hargreaves said.

Hargreaves says Dauphin County is only one of two county prisons to test its entire population.

Since March, anyone who enters the facility has had their temperature checked, visits are only allowed via free video conference and inmate transfers have been suspended.

There are more test results expected from the prison in the next 24 hours.