Businesses open in defiance of Pennsylvania shutdown

Customers get checked out from the garden center at a Lowe's store in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

As swaths of Pennsylvania prepare for a limited reopening Friday, some fed-up business owners are jumping the gun and have resumed serving customers in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.

A salon and a gym in Blair County both reopened last week, declaring Wolf had no right to keep them closed during the pandemic.

Blair County has reported only 25 coronavirus infections and no deaths. In hard-hit suburban Philadelphia, barber shop owner Nichole Missino says she and her six employees are running out of money and collectively decided to reopen this Saturday.

Wolf and other officials say that businesses that ignore his shutdown order risk spreading the virus.