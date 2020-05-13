Call volumes spike for mental health and substance use disorder help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With many people out of work and anxious about this pandemic, calls to mental health and substance abuse hotlines have doubled. State officials want people to know that help is out there.

May happens to be Mental Health Awareness Month, dedicated to fighting the stigma surrounding mental health and substance use disorders.

“It’s not unusual for people to feel anxious, alone and frightened, and for some, those feelings may be surfacing for the first time during this pandemic,” said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Sec. Teresa Miller.

Miller says there’s nothing wrong with reaching out for help when you need it.

“Far too many people struggle with mental health or substance use disorder issues in silence and only about half of people impacted by mental illness seek treatment,” she said.

The department launched a mental health helpline in April. Since thenm, it’s received more than 3,400 calls.

“In most cases, what’s happening is we’re referring them to community services to actually follow up and get the services they need,” Miller said.

There’s also a Get Help Now hotline through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

“Misusing substances like opioids, anti-anxiety medications, even alcohol, will not be the cure that they’re looking for,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Sec. Jennifer Smith.

Smith says calls to that line have doubled, now taking more than 300 calls a week.

“Even during this pandemic, providers are open. Treatment is available. Resources are available and people are ready to help,” Smith said.

Some counties have seen an increase in overdose deaths, including a spike in York County.

“There have been some impacted pockets across the state, but not perhaps as widespread as we thought when we were initially hearing these concerns,” Smith said.