Capital BlueCross and Rite Aid host vaccine clinic for those 12 and up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital BlueCross and Rite Aid are hosting a vaccine clinic for anyone 12 or older on Wednesday, May 19, in Harrisburg.

The first-dose clinic will be held at Capital BlueCross’ TecPort offices at 3815 Tecport Drive, Harrisburg, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guardians can schedule appointments by calling Rite Aid’s scheduling center at 866.674.4659. Attendants do not need to be a Capital BlueCross member or Rite Aid pharmacy customer to register. Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“The ‘after-school’ and ‘after-work’ hours are intended to be helpful to parents who are juggling busy family schedules. While we are focusing on 12- to 15-year-olds – who are the newest category of eligibility – parents and adults are also welcome,” said Capital BlueCross President and CEO Todd Shamash.

The vaccination clinic comes days after the CDC approval of Pfizer’s two-dose coronavirus vaccine for those 12 to 17.