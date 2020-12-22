Carlisle’s Sadler Health Center receives first doses of Moderna vaccine

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Sadler Health Center officials called Tuesday the “beginning of the end” as they received the first shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Frontline workers a part of the medical and dental teams for SHC in Carlisle were the first in the healthcare system to receive the initial dose of the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

Sadler Health hopes to vaccinate all staff, patients, and interested individual in the community once a larger amount of vaccines are made available.

“I’m honored and relieved to receive the vaccine. However, I will continue to do proper things as far as masking, social distancing and washing my hands,” said Pam McKay a certified Medical Assistant who has supported COVID-19 testing at Sadler since the start of the Pandemic. Pam who has worked at Sadler Health Center for over 15 years was the first SHC employee to receive the vaccine.

SHC is one of the first healthcare facilities in the Pennsylvania region to receive the Moderna COVID vaccine following FDA approval for emergency-use this past weekend.

Individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday will receive a second dose in three weeks.