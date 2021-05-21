CATE mobile vaccine clinic to be held at Central Dauphin East High School

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin School District is hosting a vaccine clinic this weekend. The state’s mobile response unit nicknamed CATE will be outside Central Dauphin East High School.

Health care workers will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine, so anyone over the age of 12 can get the shot, regardless of whether they’re enrolled in the district.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

This is one of more than 120 vaccination stops the mobile unit is making across the state.

CATE, which stands for community accessible testing and education, is traveling through Pennsylvania to make sure rural and underserved communities have access to shots.

The effort is being made possible by a partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Latino Connection, Highmark Blue Shield and Penn State Health.

Dr. Oralia Dominic of Highmark Blue Shield says it’s important to increase options by bringing vaccines to the places people live, work, worship and learn.

“We as a community have an opportunity to reach the most vulnerable and most importantly we have an opportunity to provide one added layer of protection against this pandemic, COVID-19,” said Dr. Dominic.

Shots will be given on a first come, first-served basis.

Appointments are required and can be made on CATE’s website.