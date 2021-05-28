CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers, camps coming back to Midstate

(AP, WHTM) — Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidance Friday.

Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others – and when they are inside.

But fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks, indoors or outside. It’s the first in a wave of guidance updates that seek to incorporate recent CDC decisions to tell Americans they don’t have to be as cautious about using masks and social distancing outdoors.

Several local camps are coming back to offer camps of all shapes and sizes.

Carlisle Family YMCA and Shippensburg University are excited to be hosting camps once again for children and teens.

At Carlisle Family YMCA, children can enjoy overnight camps at Camp Thompson, New Frontiers Day Camp, and youth camps at the YMCA building.

At Shippensburg University, young students can enjoy camps ranging from athletics to academics. These include acting and theatre, basketball, track and field, entrepreneurship, field hockey, leadership, and more.

All rules and policies are at the discretion of the camp staff.