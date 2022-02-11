CDC shortens recommendation to get 4th COVID shot after 3 months for immunocompromised

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s new COVID vaccine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people with compromised immune systems who have not received a booster shot yet.

The CDC is now saying that group can get a booster after at least three months.

At UPMC for instance, about 10 percent of patients in the hospital are vaccinated. And most of them are immunocompromised.

“The problem is that they have a lesser response to the vaccine. So they’re at higher risk both of getting COVID because of a breakthrough infection, and if they do get COVID, they’re at a higher risk of severe disease,” said Dr. John Goldman, UPMC infectious disease specialist.

A CDC presentation from last week shows the agency is concerned about initial immune response and loss of protection over time.

So now instead of waiting five months after two MRNA doses, the CDC recommends getting a fourth shot after at least three months for those who are moderately and severely immunocompromised.

For those who got the Janssen COVID vaccine, the new recommendation is to get an MRNA dose at least 28 days after the first shot, followed by a third dose at least two months later.

“There is a lower rate of breakthrough infections, with boosters, and there’s a lower rate of death and hospitalizations,” Goldman said.

For the general population, waiting five months for a booster shot is still recommended.

One question many have is if getting your antibody level tested should inform your decision to get a booster.

“I generally don’t recommend antibody testing for patients because I have trouble interpreting it,” Goldman said. “I certainly don’t use them to decide booster shots and whether or not to get booster shots or EvoShield, or one of the other protections.”

Goldman says the problem is there’s no standard between companies and the antibody levels don’t really show how protected you are.

If you get results from Quest Diagnostics, for example, there is a message that says “The numeric results of this antibody test cannot be compared to the results of other COVID-19 antibody tests. Additionally, variation in antibody levels across individuals is common. Therefore, the results of this test cannot be compared to those of another individual.”

“It will be helpful if it’s not there or it’s really high,” Goldman said.

What about a second booster shot for the general population?

“My guess is this virus has already told us that it mutates rapidly. And then at some point, there will be a need for a booster shot that covers a new variant,” Goldman said.

Goldman says because cases are way down, there may not be an immediate need, but as we know with new variants, boosters may be warranted down the line on possibly an annual basis.

Goldman says the best defense for everyone is to get the initial two doses of vaccine but encourages everyone to get a booster shot if you’re eligible.