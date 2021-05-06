CDC study reveals connection between obesity and COVID-19 hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania continues to struggle with vaccine hesitancy and faces a COVID-19 vaccine surplus, but the demand for answers has never been higher.

It’s been over 14 months since the U.S. announced its first confirmed COVID-19 related death and since then, major questions have remained unanswered. But as conditions edge ever closer towards a return to ‘normalcy,’ new light is being shed.

A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed a connection between body mass index (BMI) and COVID-19 severity.

The study found that out of approximately 150,000 adults who received a COVID-19 diagnosis between March and December 2020, a combined 78% of those overweight and obese were hospitalized.

Researchers described the relationship as a ‘J’ shape in which the higher the BMI, the more likely for hospitalization, the need for mechanical ventilation and death, particularly among adults aged <65 years.

Obesity is already a common metabolic disease that affects 42.4% of U.S. adults and the CDC has recognized it as a risk factor for severe COVID-19. Pennsylvanians may remember Phase 1A included those who are overweight or obese.

According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health from 2017 through 2019, on average, approximately 68% of people living in the Midstate are considered overweight and 32% are obese.

These numbers compare marginally better than national averages, but the issue remains eye-opening. To best protect yourself, the best pursuit may be through means of healthy living.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss