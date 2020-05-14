CDC to warn doctors of symptoms for rare syndrome in children possibly linked to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CDC is expected to issue a nationwide alert warning for doctors across the country about an inflammatory disease in children that many experts believe is linked to COVID-19.

The CDC says extreme inflammation can cause kids to go into shock and can bring on organ failure. Indications are a bright red rash, fever, abdominal pain, and red eyes.

The CDC warning will go out on the Health Alert Network (HAN) to thousands of physicians and other clinicians across the country, according to a CDC spokesman.

16 states including Pennsylvania have had cases of inflammatory syndrome.