Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services releases COVID nursing home stats, see where Pa. ranks

(WHTM) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a new tool in tracking COVID-related statistics for nursing homes across the United States. The data comes from what nursing homes submit to the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network system.

On the website you can see vaccinations, cases, and deaths both statewide, and for individual homes in the area.

As of the data from August 8, Pennsylvania has 10,128 total COVID nursing home deaths, the highest of any state. The commonwealth also ranks 3rd in total COVID cases with 41,677, with only Texas (51,229) and California (59,878) ahead of Pa.

To learn more about staff and resident vaccination status and to view nursing homes in your area, you can visits the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website here.