Central Manor Elementary moves to online learning for remainder of the week

PENN MANOR, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to an additional potential case of COVID-19, Central Manor Elementary School will shift to online learning on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Penn Manor Superintendent intends to resume classes at the elementary school on Monday, Nov. 16 unless additional information requires further delays in face-to-face instruction.

Since the current probable case may be related to previously COVID-confirmed cases, Superintendent Michael Leichliter announced the immediate shift to virtual learning for safety precautions.

Central Manor Elementary administrators notified the Pa. Department of Health and contacts at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health upon learning about the additional COVID-19 case.

In a letter sent to Penn Manor families, Leichliter encouraged students to “act responsibly” by practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public. He also urged families to contact the Central Manor nurse if a member of their household tests positive for COVID-19, as well.