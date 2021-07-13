Central Penn College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic July 16, Aug. 6

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College and UPMC will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, July 16, and Friday, August 6.

Attendees will have the option between the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the college’s Conference Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

“This is a great opportunity for our campus community and people who live and work nearby to protect themselves against the virus,” said Romeo Azondekon, Vice President of Student Services, at the college. All vaccinations will be administered by UPMC personnel.

Azondekon added the clinic’s hours of operation could be extended depending on the public’s response.

Central Penn College students and employees are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

To schedule your vaccination, click here.