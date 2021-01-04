Central Pennsylvania battling the coronavirus with these pop-up testing sites

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning Monday, the state health department will make COVID-19 testing available to people with or without symptoms in an attempt to stop the rapid spread of the virus.

Five counties at a time will hold pop-up, drive-through, and walk-in testing clinics. Dauphin County is among those to get started Monday.

The Giant Center parking lot is where people in Dauphin County wanting to get tested for COVID-19 can come beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced that starting Monday, five counties at a time will begin holding the clinics so that anyone who wants to get tested for the virus, can.

The other four counties beginning testing today are Crawford, Lehigh, Somerset, and Union.

Levine says the decision comes in response to the high rate of positive cases being seen throughout the state.

At this time, every county in Pennsylvania has a positive rate higher than 5%.

Levine also says it is their hope that if people have more access to testing, it will help reduce the spread of the virus.

Up to 450 people per day can be tested and testing will be done on a first come first serve basis.

The test is a nasal swab and is completely free to those receiving it. The turnaround time for results is two to seven days and anyone awaiting results will be told to quarantine while they await their results.

Each clinic will be held for a week over the next 12 weeks.

If you’re planning to head here to the Giant Center for a test, the hours for testing are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.