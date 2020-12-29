Central Pennsylvania long-term care facilities are racing to get their first wave of the vaccine rollout

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania long-term care facilities are coordinating the first wave of vaccine rollouts.

Country Meadows is already working on its plan to get the shots to those who live and work in its retirement communities.

The vaccinations will first begin in Bethlehem, at their skilled nursing center. Then, the residents in the Mechanicsburg retirement center will be getting their shots sometime in January.

This wave of vaccinations is organized at the federal level and the government is working with CVS and Walgreens to get it to seniors and senior home workers.

Nursing homes have been among the hardest hit in the pandemic and Country Meadows says they’re glad that they are being put at the front of the line for vaccines.

“We’re so glad that the CDC has recognized the toll that the pandemic has taken on long term care and very grateful that we’ve been prioritized right alongside ICU nurses and ER doctors,” said Meredith Mills, COO of Country Meadows Retirement Homes.

Country Meadows is not requiring the vaccine for anyone who lives or works there, but they say they are strongly suggesting it.