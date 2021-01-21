Chester County healthcare provider creates unprecedented, replaceable COVID masks

EXTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new kind of face mask is helping to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Ramshield Incorporated, an Exton, Pa. healthcare provider, created the AVF shield and cartridge system.

It uses patented technology to create an electrical charge that renders viruses inactive. One cartridge lasts up to 90 days or 30 days in a healthcare setting.

The shield can be used for up to one year.

“The mask, you would pop out the cartridge and you would wash with soap and water or you can throw it in the dishwasher. And then you would just store your cartridge in a container. There’s a carry case,” explains Samantha Partovi, president, and managing director of Ramshield Inc.

Each kit costs $40 and includes a mask, cartridge, different straps, and a storage case.

The cartridge refill costs $14.99 and the mask is available to order now. The company expects to produce 3-million masks a day.