CI Waymart Reports First Death of Inmate with COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Corrections (DOC) and SCI Waymart officials reported Friday, the first death of an inmate with COVID-19. This follows another reported inmate death from COVID-19 earlier Friday morning.

Officers noted The 71-year-old inmate, whose name was not provided, had underlying medical conditions. The inmate died during transport by ambulance to a local hospital. He was serving a sentence of 18½ to 45 years for robbery. He had been at SCI Waymart since June 1998.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

The rate of state prison inmate deaths with COVID-19 is lower than Pennsylvania long term care facilities. A Council on Criminal Justice December 2020 report shows PA DOC as being one of six states that have fewer deaths than expected given statewide rates.

SCI Waymart reports 128 active inmate cases and 21 active staff cases. Inmates who have tested positive are in isolation at the prison or local hospitals, depending on the level of medical care required. Employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor’s note clearing them to return.