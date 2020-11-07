Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center ceases visitation after four COVID-confirmed cases

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle has stopped most visitations after four residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents tested positive Friday morning and are quarantined in their rooms. All residents and staff are being tested, and will continue to be tested weekly until there are no COVID-confirmed cases.

All visitation has stopped, with the exception of end of life cases.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 12 staffers and six residents have tested positive for the virus.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss