Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center ceases visitation after four COVID-confirmed cases

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle has stopped most visitations after four residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents tested positive Friday morning and are quarantined in their rooms. All residents and staff are being tested, and will continue to be tested weekly until there are no COVID-confirmed cases.

All visitation has stopped, with the exception of end of life cases.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 12 staffers and six residents have tested positive for the virus.

