Claremont Nursing and Rehab Center reports coronavirus resident death

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Claremont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center reported that one resident has passed away due to coronavirus.

As of the latest universal testing results, one additional employee and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the facility has 49 residents and 16 employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Thursday, Nov. 5.

All families have been notified and all visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors, with the exception of end of life.

Since the pandemic began in February, four residents have died, 51 residents and 28 staffers have tested positive for the virus.

Testing will continue until there are no positive cases.